LCWC Installs Board

At its May meeting the La Crescenta Woman’s Club (LCWC) received funds from Dale Dawson of the Montrose Shopping Park Assn. for the assistance by LCWC members for the recent Wine Walk. LCWC also presented philanthropy gifts to The Girl Scouts Summer Camp, The Salvation Army Summer Camp, and to CVHS Prom Plus.

Jolene Blackbourn also installed a new board of directors for fiscal year 25-26. They are (from left, seated) Kathy Dorsey, Carol Stein, Mary Nolte, Emma Lestina and Cindy Charles. Standing are Gwen Williams, Robert Mortimer, Betsy Mortimer, Jennifer Genens, Shirley Griffith, Nancy Bland, Dawna Daley-Berger, Pam Mosher, Denise Napiwocki and Debra Landau.

The club will be dark for the summer months; it will resume on Saturday night, Sept. 20 with a bingo.

The community is reminded that the iconic clubhouse is available for rent. Call (818) 957-9806 or visit the website www.lacrescentawomansclub.org for information.