LCFOG Holds Annual Tea, Raises Money for LuskinOIC

La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild held its third annual tea on May 21 at the T Room in Montrose. Fifty-three ladies joined the elegant and delicious event, raising over $1,200 for Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LuskinOIC).

Joan Cleven, LCFOG Ways and Means chair, greeted the guests and thanked them for their participation, which benefits the many children who receive care for their orthopaedic injuries at LuskinOIC.

Mary Beth Perrine, assistant vice president of LuskinOIC Foundation, provided an insightful talk, describing the wonderful and often miraculous work performed by the medical staff at the hospital.

Earlier this year, LCFOG presented a check for $25,000 to LuskinOIC to assist in the acquisition of a much-needed MRI machine for the hospital.

Founded in 1957, LCFOG is dedicated to the support of the Charitable Care Program of the hospital, which helps thousands of children who are provided with treatment through the hospital’s clinics and in-patient care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Submitted by DeeDee Higgins NUANES