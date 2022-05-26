People Making News

Utah State University will recognize 6,588 candidates for graduation during its spring 2022 commencement celebration. The graduates are from USU’s statewide campuses across the state of Utah, as well as USU Online, earning degrees and certificates during the summer 2021, fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

The following local students are set to earn degrees:

Ben Grace, 91011, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in aviation technology – professional pilot; Ryan Januzik, 91214, is a candidate for graduation with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Irina Kharatyan and Cherrymay Yau, both 91214, are candidates for graduation with Bachelor of Science degrees in communicative disorders & deaf education.

Founded in 1888, Utah State University has evolved into a thriving, multi-campus research university known throughout the world for its intellectual and technological leadership. Utah State is a premier student-centered land-grant and space-grant university that fosters the principle that academics come first by cultivating diversity of thought and culture, and by serving the public through learning, discovery and engagement.

________________________

Arpine Ovsepyan, a native of Glendale, was recently initiated into the Bowling Green State University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

________________________

Ekaterina Karapetian of Sunland graduated from Campbellsville University. Degrees are conferred to graduates upon completion of all requirements for graduation.

________________________

Helen Rossi of La Cañada, who attends the University of Southern California, and Evan Hartney of La Crescenta, who also attends the University of Southern California recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

________________________

Kenna Ramey of Tujunga has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2022 dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean’s list.

The following students were named to the winter 2022 president’s list: Taylor Rickard and Jacklyn Campbell of Tujunga, Eric Adamian of La Crescenta, Natalie Albrecht of Glendale and John Foster of Montrose.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

SNHU is a private, non-profit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.