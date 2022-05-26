After Decades of Serving the Community, Charles Music Store Prepares to Close

After over 65 years of serving the local communities, Charles Music Store at 421 N. Glendale Ave. in Glendale will be closing its doors in June as owners Sue Hunter and George Sallustio set off to enjoy retired life.

Charles Music Store is an independent, family owned and operated musical instrument store serving Southern California. For decades, the staff at Charles Music prided itself in carefully selecting what instruments it stocked and avoided stocking “junk.” Each instrument was painstakingly cared for, so buyers were always guaranteed quality merchandise. Exceptional service with knowledgeable staff members is still at the heart of the business so shoppers who visit the store as it prepares to close are assured that high-quality service and carefully maintained instruments are available.

There will be fantastic sale prices beginning on Friday, May 27. Hours of operation will be Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 from 12 p.m. (noon) to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and then Tuesdays – Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of June. Please stop by anytime to browse, maybe buy, and say farewell to Sue, George and their amazing staff and teachers.

“We have been so very lucky to have operated in such a warm and musical community as Glendale, and hope that all our customers over the years have only pleasant memories of trips to our store,” said Sue and George.