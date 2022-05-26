Adventist Health Glendale Nationally Recognized

Adventist Health Glendale received its 15th consecutive “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Adventist Health Glendale’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

“I’m exceedingly proud of our healthcare teams for continually delivering exceptional medical care for our community,” said Alice Issai, president of Adventist Health Glendale. “Earning our 15th consecutive grade ‘A’ places Adventist Health Glendale among the top 2% of hospitals graded nationwide and demonstrates our consistently high safety and quality outcomes.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Adventist Health Glendale for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

To see Adventist Health Glendale's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org