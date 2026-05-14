Stressed Out? It Could Lead to a Stroke

April marks Stress Awareness Month, drawing attention to the growing impact of chronic stress on overall health. Increasing evidence shows that stress is not only an emotional challenge but also a significant contributor to serious conditions, including stroke and cardiovascular disease.

At a time when many individuals are feeling heightened stress due to ongoing global and societal challenges, this issue is more relevant than ever. According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America report, nearly three in four U.S. adults say stress affects their physical health with symptoms ranging from fatigue and headaches to high blood pressure. About half report feeling stressed on a regular basis, underscoring how widespread the issue has become.

“Chronic and unmanaged stress is not merely a nuisance; it’s a profound cardiovascular toxin. It silently inflames our arteries, spikes our blood pressure and accelerates the march toward stroke and heart attack,” said Dr. Wled Wazni, medical director of the Stroke Program at Dignity Health St. Mary Hospital and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. “Prioritize stress management as unequivocally as you do diet and exercise.”

Research published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, identified a strong association between chronic stress and increased stroke risk – particularly among younger adults and women under 50. Additional studies link chronic stress to key stroke risk factors such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Stress is also affecting younger populations. Research from the National Institutes of Health indicates that early exposure to chronic stress can increase the risk of long-term mental health challenges and future cardiovascular issues.

Health experts emphasize that stress is manageable. Strategies such as regular exercise, mindfulness, strong social connections and routine medical care can help reduce its impact.

“As we recognize Stress Awareness Month, it’s important to remember that small, consistent steps to manage stress can have lasting benefits for overall health,” added Dr. Wazni.