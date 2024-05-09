GLENDALE SUNRISE ROTARY MEMBERS RISE EARLY FOR OPEN HOUSE

BY RUTH SOWBY

Glendale Sunrise Rotary’s Open House on April 26 began with a lavish, complimentary breakfast for all. About 150 members and guests enjoyed scrambled eggs, bacon and hash browns as only the Oakmont Country Club can make them.

The breakfast provided the opportunity for friends and local business people to come together to meet Rotarians and learn of their many philanthropic services.

To that end, Glendale Sunrise Rotary President Diamond Ward presented a $2,750 check to Seth Caplan, representing Fremont Elementary School in Glendale. Caplan, who has three children attending the school, explained the planned remodeling “facelift” for Fremont.

Makiko Nakasone is the Rotary Governor of District 5280 covering 62 clubs with 2,000 members. She described the recent launching of a $2 billion PolioPlus Partners Program which will enable Rotary members in polio-free countries to provide support to fellow members in polio-affected countries for polio eradication activities.

Continuing the description of the Club’s philanthropic projects, Rotarian Eli Gunnel highlighted the Club’s support of Ascensia by collecting and donating 100 snack bags. Ascencia is a non-profit, homeless services agency.

The program ended with motivational coach Jack Akopikyan who spoke on personal commitment. He was introduced by new Rotarian Ripsime Menedjian.

Rotarian International is the largest service organization globally.