USC-VHH Provides Non-Invasive Care for Pelvic Floor Disorders

Millions of men and women live with pelvic floor disorders because, while they are extremely common, there is little awareness that these disorders can be treated. Some can be managed easily and non-invasively with physical therapy, which is why USC-Verdugo Hills Hospital created a team of physical therapists trained specifically to help people with pelvic floor disorders.

The pelvic floor is a network of muscles, ligaments and connective tissue that supports several organs in the lower abdomen and assists in bladder and bowel function. Pelvic floor disorders occur when the pelvic floor is stretched, damaged or weakened so that the muscles and ligaments shift away from their natural alignment. These disorders often result from trauma such as childbirth, falls that damage the hips or pelvis, heavy lifting or abdominal surgery.

Although more common among women, both men and women develop pelvic floor disorders, which can lead to a range of issues. The most common is urinary incontinence, but also includes overactive bladder, constipation, pelvic pain and fecal incontinence.

Though not life-threatening, many conditions that arise from pelvic floor disorders can affect the way people live. Some give up certain activities and avoid going places, like concerts or sporting events, where they might encounter long lines at public restrooms.

USC-VHH has a team of physical therapists who are trained specifically to help patients with pelvic floor disorders. Using both manual therapy and therapeutic exercises, the physical therapists at USC-VHH can dramatically change the quality of life of people with pelvic floor disorders.

Since launching the physical therapy program for pelvic floor disorders in 2018, the program has grown exponentially as doctors from around the area have learned of the team’s success in treating common pelvic floor disorders.

The physical therapists who specialize in pelvic health create personalized programs of care for each patient based on his or her individual needs. The therapists all have multiple specialties and work with both the patient and their doctor to improve their pelvic floor and their quality of life.

“Patients at USC-VHH understand and appreciate the personalized care they receive,” said Rashmi Bandekar, PT, DPT, rehabilitation services manager at USC-VHH.

There are times that patients need a higher level of intervention if physical therapy does not help. At USC-VHH, patients can be referred to one of the physicians that work with the team if they need additional treatment.

“It is helpful to our patients that we work in an interdisciplinary team environment,” said Bandekar. “If we feel like the patient needs to consult with another type of provider, we help connect them to a physician to get them the help they need.”

For more info, visit uscvhh.org/hospital-services/womens-health/pelvic-health.