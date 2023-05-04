Home Again Los Angeles Receives Humanitarian Award

Home Again Los Angeles received the Humanitarian Award at The Valley Economic Alliance (The Alliance) 25th Valley of the Stars Awards held at The Odyssey in Granada Hills. The Humanitarian Award is given to an individual or organization promoting human welfare in areas such as, but not limited to, hunger, healthcare, homelessness and poverty mitigation.

Home Again L.A. assists families experiencing homelessness gain independence by transitioning into permanent housing and employment with the support of the local community.