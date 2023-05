Connect on Linked in

The Elks Lodge of Tujunga recently installed its new slates of officers. They include:

Exalted Ruler: Mark Seigel, Leading Knight: Lori Naphen-Bouchard, PER Loyal Knight: Wendy Hart, Lecturing Knight: Steve McLaughlin, Treasurer: Michelle Weaver, Secretary: Pati Potter, Esquire: Diana Gomula, Chaplain: Nina Royal, Inner Guard: Donna Higgins.

Elks Lodge is located at 10137 Commerce in Tujunga. For more information, call (818) 352-2098 or email: Elks2098@yahoo.com.

Submitted by Katie O’BRIEN