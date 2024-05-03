Family Bingo Night Coming to the Community Center

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) is hosting a family bingo night as part of the La Cañada Flintridge Fiesta Days on Saturday, May 25 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets include a trip to the Handel’s Ice Cream Sundae Bar, sponsored by Carrie Grochow of Engel & Völkers Real Estate. Local businesses have donated prizes for the game winners. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children. Seating is limited.

For more information and to purchase tickets: cclcf.org/news.

CCLCF is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Dr. in La Cañada.