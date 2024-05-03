A Sunny Day in La Cañada Attracts Hundreds of Visitors to Descanso Gardens

By Ruth SOWBY

Gloomy days gave way to a sunny Sunday on April 21. A record number of visitors descended on Descanso Gardens, which was full of blossoms of every color of the rainbow. Blooming lilacs, maple trees, cherry trees and iris, at their spring-time best, attracted local residents and those a little further afield.

Sunland residents and Descanso members Lilit Tekeyan and daughters Katrina and Lana visit the Gardens about twice a month. Sunday’s visit didn’t disappoint.

Brother and sister Charles and Zoey Ondara had their cameras at the ready to capture the beauty of Cherry Tree blossoms. They agreed it was well worth the drive from Diamond Bar.

Also popular with visitors was the Market Place, open daily with food and drink wagons. Benches, with white umbrellas, were packed. Shade was at a premium.

Descanso Gardens is accredited by the American Association of Museums as a museum of living collections. Descanso Gardens, located at 1418 Descanso Dr. in La Cañada Flintridge, welcomes 250,000 visitors annually.