Californians Lead in Motor Oil Recycling

As California continues to be a leader in environmental justice laws and programs, many residents look for personal solutions to help keep California green and clean. One way Californians can make a big impact is by recycling their used motor oil and oil filters when they do oil changes at home. According to the California Dept. of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), approximately 100 million gallons of used oil are recycled in California each year – and as Los Angeles County residents – we can do even more!

DTSC states that recycling and reusing used motor oil provides environmental benefits because it can be re-refined over and over again into new oil or processed into fuel oils which reduces the need to produce “new” oil. Additionally, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, which steel producers can reuse as scrap feed.

When doing oil changes at home, it is crucial that the used motor oil and oil filters are disposed of correctly and not poured down the drain, in the trash, on the ground or in the storm drain. The Environmental Protection Agency mentions that used motor oil from a single oil change can ruin a million gallons of fresh water – that’s a year’s supply for 50 people.

For detailed instructions on how to properly store, dispose and recycle both used motor oil and oil filters, visit CleanLA.com or call (888) CLEAN LA.

Let’s continue to help protect LA County’s natural resources.