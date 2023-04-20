Hollywood Honors Its ‘Acting Animals’ for National Pet Day

Actor Ed Begley Jr. (“Young Sheldon,” “St. Elsewhere”) and singer/actress Kassandra Carroll are shown at the Hollywood Museum on April 6 for “Acting Animals,” a tribute exhibit honoring Lassie, Flipper, Cheeta, Rin Tin Tin, Gentle Ben and more. The event included a book signing for “In Good Company (Notable People with their Pets)” featuring celebrity personalities with their furry loved ones. The event came just ahead of National Pet Day on April 11.

The Hollywood Museum is located in the historic Max Factor Building, 1660 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood.

Photo by Dan KENNEDY