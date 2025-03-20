TASTY TREATS

Chorizo-Stuffed Poblano Peppers
This tasty and colorful appetizer doubles as a complementary side dish for almost any entrée. It’s that good. Nuff said.
Ingredients:
5 Poblano peppers
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ white onion (chopped fine)
1 small jalapeño pepper (seeded and chopped fine)
2 chorizo sausages (chopped into ¼-inch pieces)
1¾ cups cooked brown basmati rice
1¼ cups canned black beans (rinsed and drained)
1 cup fresh corn off the cob (about one corn cob)
½ teaspoon California chili powder
1½ teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon Mexican oregano (not Mediterranean oregano)
Salt and pepper to taste
2½ cups Monterey Jack cheese (finely shredded)
3 green onions (sliced for garnish)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Cut the peppers in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds and ribs. Rinse and place on a baking sheet. Place the peppers in the center rack of an oven set on broil. Roast on one side for four to five minutes, then turn over and roast for another four minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
- While the peppers are roasting, chop the chorizo into ¼-inch pieces. Measure out 1½ cups and set aside. My omnivore wife, Robin, likes this dish with meat or vegetarian chorizo. I like Soyrizo, but if you are an omnivore like Robin, substitute your favorite meat chorizo.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add the onion and jalapeño and sauté for two minutes. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the sausage, stir, and sauté until warmed, about six minutes more. Stir in the rice, beans, and corn. Sprinkle in the seasonings (chili powder, salt, and pepper) and stir well to combine. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Place the cooked peppers on a baking sheet. Mound the sausage mixture onto each pepper and liberally top with shredded cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown. To serve, sprinkle with green onions. For extra taste, drizzle a creamy chipotle dressing over each one.