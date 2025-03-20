TASTY TREATS

Connect on Linked in

Chorizo-Stuffed Poblano Peppers

This tasty and colorful appetizer doubles as a complementary side dish for almost any entrée. It’s that good. Nuff said.

Ingredients:

5 Poblano peppers

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ white onion (chopped fine)

1 small jalapeño pepper (seeded and chopped fine)

2 chorizo sausages (chopped into ¼-inch pieces)

1¾ cups cooked brown basmati rice

1¼ cups canned black beans (rinsed and drained)

1 cup fresh corn off the cob (about one corn cob)

½ teaspoon California chili powder

1½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano (not Mediterranean oregano)

Salt and pepper to taste

2½ cups Monterey Jack cheese (finely shredded)

3 green onions (sliced for garnish)

Directions: