Las Candelas Welcomes Didi Hirsch Representatives

The members of Las Candelas recently welcomed Martha Basmadjian and Kerri Cole of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services to its February general meeting at Oakmont Country Club. After the business of the day was conducted, the Didi Hirsch representatives updated the members on the current programs at their Glendale facility and what’s on the horizon. Of special note is their recently opened Our Third Place, which welcomes transitional age youth (18-25) to a newly-created area offering rooms for music, cooking, studying, arts and crafts, and just relaxing.

Las Candelas is a longtime supporter of Didi Hirsch, providing annual grants and volunteer service at the site. The ladies of Las Candelas wrap holiday gifts or create cookie making kits for the young clients each year in December. This year Las Candelas presented Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services with grants for its art therapy and its Our Third Place programs. After their presentation, the Didi Hirsch reps were invited to enjoy lunch with the Las Candelas members.

Las Candelas is in its 72nd year as a non-profit organization made up of women whose purpose is to give volunteer service and financial assistance to help improve the lives of children in vulnerable situations and to support awareness of their mental health needs. Their philanthropies are Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services in Glendale, Ascencia, Hillsides Youth Moving On, YWCA Glendale and Pasadena, and Sycamores in Altadena. In addition to their contributions to Didi Hirsch, some of the projects and services the women of Las Candelas provide during the year include funding for art therapy for the children served by Ascencia and guest chef dinners; dinners and support for the transitional age youth attending career planning classes at YMO; educational and fun programs for the boys at Sycamores including holiday and year-end parties and funding for YWCA’s Camp Rosie and the domestic violence program.

The group will install its 2025-26 officers and committee chairs at its May general meeting.

To learn more about Las Candelas, visit the website www.lascandelas.org or check out the Las Candelas Facebook page.