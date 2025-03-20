CCLCF Welcomes Jack Krimmel

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) announced the addition of Jack Krimmel as the new performing arts program coordinator and community choir director. These positions were made possible by a grant from the City of LCF.

Krimmel will be teaching a theatre arts spring break camp as well as an afterschool theatre camp for the preschool; producing a 30-minute musical for 10-12 year olds; coordinating a cabaret night; and launching the new community choir in the next few weeks.

For more information, please contact CCLCF at (818) 790-4353 or visit www.cclcf.org.