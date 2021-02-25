Veterans Corner

February 2021

Understanding the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a collaboration between the federal government, states and territories, and 21 national pharmacy partners and independent pharmacy networks to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. This program is one component of the federal government’s strategy to expand access to vaccines for the American public. The program is being implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply, with select retail pharmacy locations providing COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. As vaccine availability increases over time, the program will expand to ultimately include all 40,000-plus pharmacies.

How it works:

• As the program begins initial implementation, select retail pharmacies nationwide are receiving limited COVID-19 vaccine supply directly from the federal government to vaccinate state-selected priority groups at no cost.

• The program will begin with per capita allocations by each jurisdiction that will be divided among the selected pharmacy partners based on number of stores and reach. As the program expands and supply becomes more readily available, the allocation may be adjusted to reflect partner size (number of store locations nationwide), reach (percent of the total U.S. population living within five miles of a store location) and ability to vaccinate (throughput).

• Veterans who are eligible for vaccination in their state and are interested in getting vaccinated at their local pharmacy should call or check the pharmacy’s website to find out if vaccine is available. In California, CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Rite Aid Corp have been selected.

• Most pharmacy partners are using online scheduling systems to schedule vaccination visits for eligible individuals based on their limited available vaccine supply.

Program benefits:

As the program scales up to eventually include COVID-19 vaccination at all 40,000-plus retail locations, it will:

• Make it easier for individuals to access free COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in their community

• Improve vaccine uptake while decreasing the logistical and operations burden on state, local and territorial health departments

Important news

VA COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout: In mid February, VA, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, and Phillips held a webinar focused on how veterans and caregivers can access the COVID-19 vaccine. VA offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for caregivers participating in the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers. The panel discussed how eligible veterans and their caregivers can receive their COVID-19 vaccinations at any VA facility and should be immunized at the same time. Veterans who never used their VA benefits can contact their local VA office for information regarding the vaccinations, and VA’s distribution plan. Veterans and caregivers can sign up for updates and express their interest in receiving a vaccine, which will help VA with their vaccine supply.

For information, visit www.va.gov.