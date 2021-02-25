The Importance of Connectivity

Last month the State of California’s Health and Human Services Agency unveiled a carefully developed Master Plan for Aging (MPA) designed to support the needs of the growing demographic of older residents – aged 60 years and better – estimated to total 10.2 million persons by 2030.

One targeted goal of this plan is to strengthen ties between health care systems and community-based networks and resources. USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is ahead of the curve in this regard with robust offerings and connections to older members of our Foothill communities.

This past fall, amid the pandemic, the hospital launched an additional support, the Community Resource Center for Aging (CRCA) as a FREE community service. Uscvhh.org/aging-resources. We designed the CRCA to review and share services and supports both online, as well through individual consultations with callers. The CRCA is place to turn where a real-life person hears your concerns, discusses your needs further, and strengthens your next steps to finding needed resources.

Research this past year has placed a spotlight on the powerful protection found in strong social supports; as far reaching as mitigating health risks associated with dementia and of victimization through elder mistreatment that includes abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation. Improving awareness of the health/medical impacts from social isolation and loneliness among older adults is paramount.

If you find that your or a loved one’s social support seems to be waning, the good news is that this can be addressed through a variety of means. Decreasing one’s isolation clearly enhances quality of life.

As a community, we are capable of making and sustaining important connections to one another and it is imperative that we do so. I look forward to assisting you or your loved ones in making those important connections. I can be reached at 818.949.4033 or adria.navarro@med.usc.edu.