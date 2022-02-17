New Research Links Heart Health to Brain Disease

New research shows that heart disease directly impacts brain function, which can lead to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease – all of which are leading causes of death in the United States. Dignity Health cardiac experts urge people to keep their heart and brain health top-of-mind.

Findings from the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 2022 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update show that coronary heart disease was associated with a 40% increased risk of poor cognitive outcomes, including dementia, cognitive impairment or cognitive decline. The AHA data, collected over an extended period, indicated that people with midlife hypertension were five times more likely to experience impairment on global cognition and about twice as likely to experience reduced executive function, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

“New research shows us that nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have elevated blood pressure,” explained Raed Bargout, MD, chief of Cardiology at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center. “Knowing what we know about the effects of hypertension on our heart and brain, it is important that we take charge of our health by adopting positive incremental lifestyle changes.”

The latest research by the AHA also demonstrates that heart disease causes a breakdown of critical brain function. In a meta-analysis of four longitudinal studies, the risk for dementia associated with heart failure was nearly two-fold.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia are commonly associated with people over 50. However, lifestyle patterns gradually affect the heart and brain from childhood to young adulthood,” explained Dr. Bargout. “It’s never too early to begin eating healthier foods, increasing physical activity or scheduling a routine health check-up.”

The study also found that people with high blood pressure at midlife are 55% more likely to develop impaired cognitive behaviors, including attention, orientation, memory, language and fluency. Additionally, obesity at midlife is associated with a 33% higher risk of developing dementia than people with a normal body mass index.

To learn more about heart health and services offered at Dignity Health-Southern California hospitals, visit DignityHealth.org/SoCal.