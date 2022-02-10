Scholarship App Time

Three of the 2021 scholarship awardees with two LCWC members. Deserving students are being sought for the club’s 2022 scholarships of $500 each.
Photo by Danette ERICKSON

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is again offering scholarships to graduating seniors from the GUSD attendance area who are going to four-year colleges, public and private schools. The applications are on the LCWC website; four general scholarships are being offered plus the Roberta Kurtz Scholarship for a student majoring in arts, including graphic design art, and Dick Huntwork engineering scholarship. Each of the six scholarships will be in the amount of $500.  

Applications can be mailed to the clubhouse address, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta, or given to the students’ school counselor by March 18.

