Scholarship App Time

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is again offering scholarships to graduating seniors from the GUSD attendance area who are going to four-year colleges, public and private schools. The applications are on the LCWC website; four general scholarships are being offered plus the Roberta Kurtz Scholarship for a student majoring in arts, including graphic design art, and Dick Huntwork engineering scholarship. Each of the six scholarships will be in the amount of $500.

Applications can be mailed to the clubhouse address, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta, or given to the students’ school counselor by March 18.