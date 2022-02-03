ENGAGEMENT Lumsden/Okafor

The families of the bride and groom are proud to announce the engagement of Kaylee L. Lumsden, daughter of Shonna R. Lumsden, to groom Alex O. Okafor, son of Christopher O. Okafor of Austin, Texas. The bride’s father is the late Kevin J. Bryant, and the groom’s mother is the late Sophia D. Okafor of Austin.

The bride’s grandparents are James M. and Fae A. (nee Evans) Lumsden of La Crescenta and Patricia H. and the late Melvin (Minty) Bryant of Las Vegas. Kaylee’s brother is William M. Andrew, son of Shonna and William J. (Billy) Andrew, son of Denile and James Fisher of Newhall. Shonna’s brother is Michael M. and his wife Jennifer L. Lumsden (nee Jones) of Hutto, Texas. Her sister is Rechelle A. Lumsden, also of La Crescenta.

Alex’s brother is Anderson of Dallas, Texas.

The bride-to-be was whisked off to a remote island in the Maldives where Alex had arranged for time on an uninhabited island for his most exotic and romantic proposal.

Both mom Shonna and Kaylee are graduates of Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta. Kaylee also graduated Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and the University of La Verne in La Verne. Alex graduated Pflugerville High School and the University of Texas Austin. He was drafted to the NFL Arizona Cardinals, went on to join the New Orleans Saints and is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kaylee recently joined Keller-Williams, a major real estate organization, as director of Operations.

The wedding is planned for March 25 in Austin, Texas.