VETERANS CORNER >>> JANUARY 2022

Good News for Homeless Vets

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Dec. 24 donated 25 tiny homes to homeless veterans in the Veteran Affairs complex in West Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger coordinated with Village for Vets, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food and shelter to homeless and at-risk veterans as well as Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and volunteer organization American Veterans (AMVETS), to build the tiny homes.

“Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA,” the former governor wrote in a Thursday tweet. “It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.”

Village for Vets said in a Thursday tweet that Schwarzenegger’s $250,000 donation to the nonprofit “made it possible” for the organization “to purchase and build the remaining 25 shelters” at the Los Angeles VA’s Care Treatment Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) site.

“I’ve made and have this great success because of America,” the former bodybuilder and actor born in Austria told Elex Michaelson, host of FOX 11 Los Angeles’ show “The Issue Is.”

“If it isn’t bodybuilding, if it isn’t business, if it isn’t show business, movies and politics – whatever I tackled I achieved because of America,” he said. “So to me, it’s always great to give something back.”

Veteran Bruce Henry Cooper personally thanked Schwarzenegger in an interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles.

“It‘s been a life-saver for me,” said Cooper, who lives in one of the tiny homes, adding that the former governor “has not forgotten … anybody.” AMVETS member Rob Reynolds told FOX 11 that the homes are equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning.

Donations to Village for Vets go toward the organization’s tiny shelters, which “provide an elevated standard of living from tent encampments while veterans are on their journey to find permanent housing and stability” and other programs providing essential services to homeless and at-risk veterans, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Los Angeles needs more of these tiny homes!