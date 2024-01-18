Dine at New Moon and Make A Difference

La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild is having a dine-out on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at New Moon Restaurant, 2138 Verdugo Blvd. in Montrose. The Guild will be sponsoring this fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The public will be asked to place their receipt in the box at the front counter. A portion of the bill will be donated to Luskin Institute for Children at no extra cost to patrons.

Young children and teenagers who come to the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children (LOIC) are treated by the best physicians and surgeons – regardless of their parents’ ability to pay. The family and the children receive a diagnosis and treatment plan from the best physicians and surgeons and treatment continues until the patient has reached recovery.

As an uninsured patient, young Ivanna received years of free treatment and rehab care at LOIC. Despite the challenges of wearing a head brace and using a walker or wheelchair, she remained determined and referred to her halo as her “princess crown.” Now in a remarkable recovery process, Ivanna serves as an inspiration for others facing adversity. The community’s support can enable LCFOG to help more children like Ivanna on their path to recovery.

Submitted by Arlene MASSIMINO