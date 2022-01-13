Union Station Homeless Services Benefit from LCJWC

Pictured from left are LCJWC members Felicia Wallace, Elizabeth Landswick, Rosie Castro, Jenny Pass, Kathryn Enright and Gayle Hagegard assembling bags for USHS.

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club displayed their giving spirit throughout the holiday season with donations to the Union Station Homeless Services. Led by LCJWC Community Outreach Director Gayle Hagegard, the group recently assembled gift bags brimming with much-needed toiletry items and donated a $250 check toward USHS’s vital holiday dinner program.

From left, LCJWC Community Outreach Director Gayle Hagegard presents a check to Union Station Homeless Services Associate Director of Development Pamela Davis Kuhr joined by LCJWC Treasurer Alice Perez.

“The Juniors are all about sisterhood, camaraderie and giving back,” said LCJWC President Trish McRae. “I’m constantly inspired by the members’ enthusiasm and willingness to help. We’re all in this together and look forward to kicking off new creative fundraising ideas in the new year.”

Prepared bags are ready for delivery to USHS.

For more information about the club, email Karen Thurston, LCJWC membership director, at lcjwclub@yahoo.com.

