People Making News

The following local students have made the scholastic honor roll fall 2021 at Oregon State University. A total of 8,043 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the honor roll included: from Glendale, Mason E. Faunce, freshman, general engineering; Grant James, senior, finance; Jonathan Krol, post baccalaureate, computer science; Jason H. Lee, senior, economics. From La Cañada Flintridge, Hayden N. Henderson, freshman, general engineering.

From Montrose, Runa M. Maeda, senior, speech communication. From Tujunga, Marcelino E. Martinez, senior, kinesiology.