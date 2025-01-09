Applicants Sought for LCWC Scholarship Program

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club distributes scholarships annually to deserving students. Requirements include:

A resident of the USA (U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or DACA)

A graduating senior who will attend a four-year college/university, community college, or trade school in 2025-26

A graduating senior from any of the following high schools: Crescenta Valley High School, Clark Magnet High School, Allen F. Daily High School or any private or public high school or home school while residing in the geographic area known as the “area of residence” for Crescenta Valley High School.

Scholarships in the amounts of $500 and $1,000 available. Applications are due no later than Jan. 31 and available at https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/

scholarships-programs/scholarships.

For more information, call (818) 957-9806 or email scholarship@lacrescentawomansclub.org.