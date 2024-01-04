Glendale Memorial Hospital Donates Holiday Gifts to Students at Cerritos Elementary School

To celebrate the giving spirit of the holidays, employees, physicians, board members and volunteers at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center donated wish list items for nearly 500 students from Cerritos Elementary School in the Glendale Unified School District. The LA Galaxy Star Squad joined in the festivities along with Glendale police and fire personnel to help distribute gifts to the students at Cerritos Elementary. Presents were distributed to all of the kids and included science kits, soccer balls, games, art supplies and other requested items from the children’s wish lists.