Glendale Memorial Hospital Donates Holiday Gifts to Students at Cerritos Elementary School

Employees, physicians, board members and volunteers at Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (GMHHC) donated wish list items for students from Cerritos Elementary School. GMHHC was joined by the LA Galaxy Star Squad, Glendale police and fire personnel, as well as GUSD superintendent and board members, to help distribute gifts to the students at Cerritos Elementary.
Photos provided by GMHHC

To celebrate the giving spirit of the holidays, employees, physicians, board members and volunteers at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center donated wish list items for nearly 500 students from Cerritos Elementary School in the Glendale Unified School District. The LA Galaxy Star Squad joined in the festivities along with Glendale police and fire personnel to help distribute gifts to the students at Cerritos Elementary. Presents were distributed to all of the kids and included science kits, soccer balls, games, art supplies and other requested items from the children’s wish lists.

Pictured left are Dr. Darneika Watson, GUSD superintendent, Diana Hernandez, principal of Cerritos Elementary School, and Jill Welton, president and CEO of Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, helped Santa Claus deliver wish list items for students at Cerritos Elementary School.

 

