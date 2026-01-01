Local DAR Women Soar High

Members of the Don José – Verdugo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR/DAR worked on the Rose Parade float “Soaring Onward Together for 250 Years,” designed by Fiesta Productions. They joined DAR members from across the country, members of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and other volunteers, headed by local Carole Curran, the volunteer coordinator of the Rose Parade float.

2026 brings the celebration of the nation’s semiquincentennial (250 years). The design of the float features three bald eagles soaring high above the beautiful landscape of America, representing the past, present and future of the United States of America.