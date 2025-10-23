Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Mortgage Impound Problems

Dear Phyllis,

I love the variety of questions

in your column. I don’t believe

you have touched on mortgage

impound problems before. My

daughter purchased her condo

nearly ten years ago, refi nanced

several years ago, and has a

2.75% mortgage. About eighteen

months ago, her lender started

impounding her loan. She pays

her insurance and property taxes

on her own, so this escrow account

just keeps collecting money. She

has spent hours on the phone with

customer service and escalating

to speaking with supervisors but

nothing gets done. Obviously, she

can’t refi nance and lose that low

interest rate. She fears letting

the lender pay the property

taxes because she feels they are

incompetent. This is not a local

bank with a branch that she can

just visit. What do you suggest?

Jenny

Dear Jenny,

Your daughter’s situation with

her mortgage lender’s improper

impound account is frustrating,

especially given her low 2.75%

interest rate and her preference

to manage her own insurance and

property taxes. Here are some

steps to consider:

Document All Communications:

She should compile a detailed

record of all interactions with the

lender, including dates, times,

representatives’ names, and what

was discussed. She should save

emails and letters and take notes

during calls. This documentation

is critical if escalation is needed.

Send a Formal Written

Complaint: Write a concise,

professional letter stating the

issue: The impound account was

imposed without her consent.

She has always paid taxes and

insurance herself and wants

the account removed and funds

refunded. Demand a written

explanation and escrow statement

(per RESPA, a federal law that

regulates mortgage loans and

real estate settlement services.

It requires lenders and brokers

to provide disclosures, limits

escrow accounts etc.) to check for

overfunding and request a refund.

Please send it via certifi ed mail.

“CC” (send copies of the letter

to): Dept. of Financial Protection,

Consumer Services, 2101 Arena

Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95834

Consumer Financial Protection,

PO Box 2900, Clinton, IA 95814

Senator Sash Renee Perez,

1021 O Street #7630, Sacramento,

CA, 95814

Best of luck in getting this

resolved without having to hire

an attorney.

Warm regards.

Phyllis