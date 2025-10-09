Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Why Didn’t the Seller’s Agent Spark a Bidding War?

A Real Estate Mystery

Dear Phyllis,

We looked at a townhome

that had been on the market

for two months. The day we

looked at it our agent and the

seller’s agent communicated

via text while we were there.

We had a couple of questions,

and they were answered. This

was at 3 o’clock. When

talking to our agent at 6:30

p.m., we discussed writing an

offer. While on the phone, I got

a Zillow alert that the unit was

in escrow. Our agent called

the listing agent and asked if

the offer was full price, and

the seller’s agent shared that

it was a two-week escrow to a

cash buyer. But it was not at

full price. I can’t understand

why the seller’s agent didn’t

reach out to our agent letting

her know that an offer was in

hand. Why didn’t the seller’s

agent spark a bidding war? I

am hoping you can offer some

explanation. Missed Out

Dear Missed Out,

I share your confusion about

this situation. I hope the seller’s

agent informed their client

about your interest and asked

them if they should contact your

Realtor.

Let’s consider timing as

a possible factor. If you had

submitted an offer, it would

have triggered a multiple-offer

scenario. This would have

extended negotiations over

several days. The seller might

have prioritized a quick sale,

possibly due to urgent financial

pressures.

The offer may have had a

quick expiration date. I recently

received a $1,450,000 offer on a

home listed at $1,285,000. The

offer, which expired that day,

arrived after just one day on the

market. My client and I weighed

the benefits of accepting this

strong offer versus waiting for

open houses. We decided to wait,

which paid off for my client.

We received multiple offers,

and the final selling price was

$1,500,000 from the initial

buyer.

Warm regards.

Phyllis