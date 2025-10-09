Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Why Didn’t the Seller’s Agent Spark a Bidding War?
A Real Estate Mystery
Dear Phyllis,
We looked at a townhome
that had been on the market
for two months. The day we
looked at it our agent and the
seller’s agent communicated
via text while we were there.
We had a couple of questions,
and they were answered. This
was at 3 o’clock. When
talking to our agent at 6:30
p.m., we discussed writing an
offer. While on the phone, I got
a Zillow alert that the unit was
in escrow. Our agent called
the listing agent and asked if
the offer was full price, and
the seller’s agent shared that
it was a two-week escrow to a
cash buyer. But it was not at
full price. I can’t understand
why the seller’s agent didn’t
reach out to our agent letting
her know that an offer was in
hand. Why didn’t the seller’s
agent spark a bidding war? I
am hoping you can offer some
explanation. Missed Out
Dear Missed Out,
I share your confusion about
this situation. I hope the seller’s
agent informed their client
about your interest and asked
them if they should contact your
Realtor.
Let’s consider timing as
a possible factor. If you had
submitted an offer, it would
have triggered a multiple-offer
scenario. This would have
extended negotiations over
several days. The seller might
have prioritized a quick sale,
possibly due to urgent financial
pressures.
The offer may have had a
quick expiration date. I recently
received a $1,450,000 offer on a
home listed at $1,285,000. The
offer, which expired that day,
arrived after just one day on the
market. My client and I weighed
the benefits of accepting this
strong offer versus waiting for
open houses. We decided to wait,
which paid off for my client.
We received multiple offers,
and the final selling price was
$1,500,000 from the initial
buyer.
Warm regards.
Phyllis