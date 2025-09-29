Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Best Practices When Accepting A Cash Offer

Dear Phyllis,

After two weeks on the market, we accepted an

offer from a cash buyer. Escrow was scheduled

to close in 15 days. The buyer removed their

inspection contingency and, because there was no

loan to worry about, we were mostly packed and

ready to move. Now we learn that the buyer is

trying to get a loan and is struggling because of

his credit. Our agent now claims that the buyer

doesn’t have enough cash to buy our house. What

are the best practices when accepting a cash

offer? E.S.

Dear E.S.,

You’ve learned that the buyer is trying to get a

loan. Worse, he’s having credit issues. Your agent

now says the buyer doesn’t have enough cash to

complete the purchase. Understandably, you’re

wondering, shouldn’t this have been checked

from the start?

Typically, yes. When a cash offer is made,

verifying the buyer’s funds upfront is standard

practice. That includes reviewing bank

statements, stock portfolios or other proof of

funds. Years ago, I had a similar situation. My

seller received a cash offer. The buyer showed

proof of funds before entering escrow. However,

during escrow, the buyer used that cash to

purchase a different property, leaving him unable

to close on ours.

You and your Realtor should start building a

case to retain the buyer’s earnest money deposit

if he fails to close. Confirm that the buyer has

removed all contingencies in writing.

Ask your agent whether your contract includes

clauses for liquidated damages or arbitration. If

not, you may need an attorney to help pursue

damages. Confirm whether the buyer has

removed the inspection contingency in writing.

Consider offering the buyer an extension. Try to

get him to sign an escrow amendment that, if he

can’t close escrow, will automatically release his

earnest money deposit to you. To show good faith,

you might offer the buyer an additional one week

to close. If he still can’t close, consider extending

escrow by another two weeks, with a $200 per

day fee to cover your mortgage and moving costs.

If it seems unlikely that the buyer will secure

financing, consulting with a real estate attorney

may be wise. They can help prepare a solid case to

keep the deposit and explore your legal options.

Warm regards.

Phyllis