Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Preventing Access To Home By An Estranged Sibling

Dear Phyllis,

I enjoy your column and read

it regularly. This situation is

new to me, and I’d appreciate

your advice on how to handle it.

My eldest brother and I are

co-trustees for our family of five.

Our youngest brother struggled

with heroin addiction for many

years and repeatedly stole from

all of us, despite our parents

funding multiple rehabilitation

programs. He has never

acknowledged or expressed

remorse for his actions, and we

have had no contact with him for

approximately fifteen years. For

these reasons, he was excluded

from our parents’ will.

As we prepare to list our

parents’ home for sale, we want

to ensure that he, or anyone

associated with him, does not

access the property. How best do

we prevent access to our home

by our estranged sibling?

— Co-Trustee

Dear Co-Trustee,

I’m sorry you’re in this

situation and completely

understand your need for

privacy.

If the home is vacant,

consider placing timers on

several lamps. When I represent

a vacant listing, I typically leave

alternating interior lights on in

addition to the timed lighting

to give the appearance that the

home is occupied.

If needed make sure the locks

are changed if your brother

still has a current set of keys.

You may also want to install

exterior cameras and a Ring

doorbell, and post several “No

Trespassing” signs to clearly

establish boundaries.

The most straightforward

way to handle showings is to

require that all appointments

go through your listing agent.

In a similar situation I handled

several years ago, we took extra

precautions to keep the home

secure by limiting access only

to serious, pre-screened buyers.

We did not use a lockbox and did

not hold open houses. Instead,

before any showing, the buyer

was required to provide proof

of funds, verification of their

down payment, and a signed

Buyer’s Brokerage Agreement

confirming their agent

representation. This ensured

that every visitor was qualified

and accompanied by their agent,

giving the family peace of mind

while strictly controlling access

to the property.

Phyllis