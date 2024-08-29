QUESTIONS ABOUT REAL ESTATE? ASK PHYLLIS!

Who Pays For Additional Inspections?

Dear Phyllis,

I am a loyal reader of your real estate advice. My daughter’s home is listed for sale. After the buyer did their general inspection, the general inspector and the termite company both had some concerns about the foundation and advised the buyer to get a foundation inspection. My daughter’s agent recommended that my daughter obtain a seismic inspection from her suggested company. My daughter paid $350 for the inspection report, which indicated that there was about $6,000 in recommended seismic repairs. After discussing with her real estate agent, my daughter agreed to credit the buyer the $6,000, and they are scheduled to close escrow.

I am simply curious why, as the seller, my daughter should pay for the buyer’s inspection. I thought the buyer paid for their inspections. It’s not a lot of money but who usually pays for additional inspections?

Denise

Dear Denise,

Thank you for your readership and your question! You are correct that typically the buyer pays for additional inspections, such as a fireplace, termite, sewer, etc. However, not being privy to all of the details of your daughter’s sale, I can surmise one thing. Over the course of more than 30 years of selling real estate, I have learned that some seismic inspectors really go to the extreme. If the buyers were to select a company that would inflate the repairs and then the buyer cancel escrow, that report would need to be disclosed to any new buyer. It seems your daughter’s real estate agent wanted to ensure she got a recommendation from a reputable company she had previously done business with. This was a smart move on her agent’s part. In my experience, I have seen estimates range from $14,000 to $80,000 for the same house. I think your daughter’s agent gave her very sound advice by seeking out a reputable seismic company to prepare an estimate. The $350 spent may have likely saved your daughter thousands – if not tens of thousands – of dollars.

Best regards,

Phyllis