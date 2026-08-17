Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

What Is A Material Fact

Dear Phyllis,

I really enjoy your column and

believe I have a new scenario

which you have not touched on.

My aunt has her home listed

and is moving to New Mexico.

A Realtor that showed it was

going to write an offer but

then emailed her Realtor that

a registered sex offender lives

on her same block. Apparently,

they moved in several years

ago. Although their address is

registered on the database they

don’t live there. Her Realtor

told her she must disclose this.

I don’t see why as they don’t live

there. What is your opinion?

— Marla

Dear Marla,

I appreciate your continued

readership. In my opinion, this

is a material fact and should

be disclosed. In real estate, a

material fact is any information

about a property that could

influence a buyer’s decision or

affect the price they are willing

to pay. In other words, if a

reasonable buyer would care

about it, it should be disclosed.

Specifically, a material fact

is something that impacts

value, desirability, or safety. In

addition, it may not be easily

observable. Furthermore, it is

known by the seller or the

agent.

Real estate decisions should

rely on current and verifiable

facts. However, disclosure

often depends on perception as

much as certainty. Even if the

information may be incorrect,

a buyer could still view it as

important.

As a result, most real

estate agents take a cautious

approach. If a concern could

influence a buyer’s decision,

they treat it as a material fact.

At the same time, how your

aunt presents the information

matters.

For example, your aunt

can clarify the situation. She

can explain that a registered

address appears in a public

database. Then, she can note

that, to her knowledge, the

individual does not currently

reside there. In addition, she

should encourage buyers to

conduct their own investigation.

This approach simply states the

facts that your aunt is aware

of and encourages the buyer

to independently verify the

information.

Phyllis