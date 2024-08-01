Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Open House Etiquette

Dear Phyllis,

I read your column and respect your experience and knowledge. My neighbor had her home for sale last month and I was out on a walk. I thought I would pop in to see her home and compare it to mine. I am always curious about what my home would sell for, but I don’t want to bother having a realtor come over if I am not serious about selling. I had my dog with me and didn’t want to leave her outside. She is a cockapoo, and when I entered the realtor told me I couldn’t bring the dog inside. My dog is potty trained and I don’t understand why this would be an issue; my dog goes to the market and many public places. Since when are their open house rules?

Jane

Dear Jane,

Thank you for being a loyal reader!

It’s important to remember that when attending an open house, we are guests in someone else’s home. As a hosting agent, I must prioritize the homeowner’s wishes. Some of my clients have allergies to dogs, while others have recently invested in new flooring. In these cases, it’s crucial to respect the homeowner’s open house rules, even if they seem strict.

As real estate agents, our primary duty during an open house is to ensure the security of the home. This is a significant responsibility, especially when many people are coming and going. While it’s not our home, we must always respect our clients’ wishes and maintain a safe environment for everyone. This commitment to safety reassures you about the professionalism and dedication of the agent.

These rules aren’t made by the agent hosting the open house but by the owner. Keep in mind that since COVID, it’s been a new world. Many clients prefer that open-house visitors use hand sanitizer before entering their homes. This makes sense as potential home buyers are opening drawers and cabinets, and the homeowner should feel safe when returning home. As far as open house rules are concerned, I think it’s simply accommodating the owner’s wishes. I hope this clarification helps you understand some homeowner’s concerns.

Phyllis