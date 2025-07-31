QUESTIONS ABOUT TODAY’S REAL ESTATE? ASK PHYLLIS!

Undisclosed Death

Dear Phyllis,

My daughter and her husband

purchased a home in Azusa six months

ago. The house was sold via probate and

was a fi xer, but my son-in-law is very

handy. So that was not a problem. After

just a month upon moving in a neighbor

told them that the home was a rental

and that the previous occupants were

druggies and one died of an overdose. It is

my understanding that the death should

have been disclosed, but it wasn’t.

What do you suggest my daughter do about the

undisclosed death?

Janey

Dear Janey,

I’m sorry to hear about your daughter’s

situation.

In California, sellers must disclose any

death on the property within the last three

years. First, your daughter should confirm

the timeline. Your daughter will need a police

report or coroner’s record to pin down when

and if the overdose happened. Even though a

probate sale, the law was broken if the death

was within three years of her purchase and if

the estate knew and it wasn’t disclosed.

California law only requires sellers to

disclose what they know. If the estate didn’t

know about the death or it was beyond the

three-year window, it might not have been

legally obligated to mention it. But if it did

know and hid it, that’s where things get

murky.

Begin by talking to the real estate agent

who handled the sale. Agents must disclose

material facts they’re aware of, too. Ask if

they knew about the death. You might want

to consult a real estate

attorney. If there’s a case, your daughter

could sue for misrepresentation or fraud.

Remedies might include damages (a drop

in property value) or, possibly, reversing the

sale. But she’d need solid proof the death was

recent, material and known to the seller or

agent.

Best of luck to your daughter and her

husband.

Phyllis