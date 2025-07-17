QUESTIONS ABOUT TODAY’S REAL ESTATE? ASK PHYLLIS!

Home Showing Etiquette

Dear Phyllis,

I am considering moving to be

closer to my children in Orange

County. I recently met with

the Realtor who sold me my

home. He is adamant that I am

not present when my home is

shown. I have been in my house

for nearly 40 years and can

answer any buyer’s questions.

I am hoping you can share your

thoughts on home showing

etiquette. Potential Seller

Dear Potential Seller,

When an owner remains

present during showings, it

creates several challenges that hinder the selling process.

Potential buyers often feel more

comfortable exploring a house

without the seller hovering.

Additionally, the buyer is likely

unwilling to share concerns

with their real estate agent,

thereby not allowing their agent

to address any buyer objections.

Sellers, being emotionally

attached to their home,

sometimes react defensively to

criticism or questions, which can

lead to an awkward atmosphere

that turns buyers off. The

seller’s presence can also add

pressure, making buyers feel

rushed or obligated to offer

positive feedback. This could

prevent them from assessing

the home objectively and imagining

themselves living there.

When sellers are in the house,

attention might shift from the

property itself to the seller’s

personality, belongings, or

explanations, distracting from

the goal of letting the home

shine on its own. Awkward

interactions can arise if sellers

overshare personal details,

justify flaws, or hover, all of

which can make buyers uneasy.

A lingering seller also disrupts

the staged, neutral environment

that helps buyers envision the

space as theirs. It could also

suggest desperation, potentially weakening the seller’s

negotiating power.

As real estate agents,

we are trained to highlight

strengths and address concerns

professionally. We are better

suited to guide showings

neutrally. We understand the

features most important to our

clients and can highlight those

during our showing. Ultimately,

stepping away allows buyers

the freedom to connect with the

home on their terms, increasing

the chances of an offer. These are

likely the reasons your Realtor

recommends your absence.

Phyllis