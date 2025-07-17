QUESTIONS ABOUT TODAY’S REAL ESTATE? ASK PHYLLIS!

Home Showing Etiquette
Dear Phyllis,
I am considering moving to be
closer to my children in Orange
County. I recently met with
the Realtor who sold me my
home. He is adamant that I am
not present when my home is
shown. I have been in my house
for nearly 40 years and can
answer any buyer’s questions.
I am hoping you can share your
thoughts on home showing
etiquette. Potential Seller
Dear Potential Seller,
When an owner remains
present during showings, it
creates several challenges that hinder the selling process.
Potential buyers often feel more
comfortable exploring a house
without the seller hovering.
Additionally, the buyer is likely
unwilling to share concerns
with their real estate agent,
thereby not allowing their agent
to address any buyer objections.
Sellers, being emotionally
attached to their home,
sometimes react defensively to
criticism or questions, which can
lead to an awkward atmosphere
that turns buyers off. The
seller’s presence can also add
pressure, making buyers feel
rushed or obligated to offer
positive feedback. This could
prevent them from assessing
the home objectively and imagining
themselves living there.
When sellers are in the house,
attention might shift from the
property itself to the seller’s
personality, belongings, or
explanations, distracting from
the goal of letting the home
shine on its own. Awkward
interactions can arise if sellers
overshare personal details,
justify flaws, or hover, all of
which can make buyers uneasy.
A lingering seller also disrupts
the staged, neutral environment
that helps buyers envision the
space as theirs. It could also
suggest desperation, potentially weakening the seller’s
negotiating power.
As real estate agents,
we are trained to highlight
strengths and address concerns
professionally. We are better
suited to guide showings
neutrally. We understand the
features most important to our
clients and can highlight those
during our showing. Ultimately,
stepping away allows buyers
the freedom to connect with the
home on their terms, increasing
the chances of an offer. These are
likely the reasons your Realtor
recommends your absence.
Phyllis