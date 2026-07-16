Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Implications Of Accepting An Offer Using VA Financing

Dear Phyllis,

We received an offer using a VA loan. I

would love to support a veteran if I can.

What are the implications of accepting

an offer using VA financing? — Curious

Dear Curious,

A VA loan is a home loan program

backed by the U.S. Department of

Veterans Affairs and designed for eligible

military service members, and veterans

The property must meet certain

Minimum Property Requirements

(MPRs) during the VA appraisal. These

guidelines ensure the home is safe, sound,

and structurally secure. In some cases,

the appraiser may require the seller to

make minor repairs before the loan can

close. Examples would be that there is no

peeling paint or broken window panes.

VA buyers can purchase with little

or no down payment, which helps

expand the pool of qualified buyers.

The overall transaction process is very

similar to other financed offers. The

primary differences are the VA appraisal

standards and the buyer’s loan approval

through a VA-approved lender.

Another key difference involves closing

costs. VA rules prohibit buyers from

paying certain fees considered “non-

allowable” to prevent excessive charges.

If those fees are charged, they must

typically be paid by the lender, seller, or

real estate agents.

Examples of non-allowable VA fees

include:

• Lender/Broker Fees: Loan application

or processing fees, underwriting fees,

broker fees, and interest rate lock-in

fees.

• Professional Fees: notary fees

•Administrative Costs: Document

preparation, postage, courier, and

photograph fees.

• Certain Inspection/Appraisal Costs:

Some lender-required inspections not

mandated by the VA Notice of Value

(NOV).

•Other Charges: Prepayment

penalties, tax service fees, and some

escrow fees.

Important considerations:

• The 1% Rule: Some lenders charge

a flat 1% origination fee instead of

itemizing costs. When they do, many

additional administrative fees cannot

be charged to the buyer.

• Who Pays the Fees: If non-allowable

costs appear, they must typically be

paid by the seller, lender, or agents

rather than the VA buyer.

• Seller Concessions: VA guidelines

limit seller concessions to 4% of the

home’s appraised value.

In most cases, a VA loan simply means

the buyer has earned a benefit through

military service. With proper pricing and

disclosures, most VA transactions can

close just as smoothly as conventional

loan sales.

Phyllis