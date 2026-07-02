QUESTIONS ABOUT TODAY’S REAL ESTATE? ASK PHYLLIS!

What to do When Beneficiaries and Trustees Disagree? How Should A Trustee Select A Realtor?

Dear Phyllis,

My mother passed earlier this

year. She had been living with

my brother and his wife. As the

eldest daughter, my mother

originally named me as the

trustee of her trust. However,

I later learned that about six

months before she passed, my

brother had her amend the trust

to name him as trustee instead. I

am unsure why this change was

so important to him or necessary.

I work in the financial services

industry and am fully capable

of serving in this role. Now, as

the sole trustee, my brother has

decided to hire a friend to sell

my mother’s home. I know very

little about this individual, other

than he is not particularly

active in real estate. I am also

concerned about whether this

agent has adequate experience

with trust sales.

My sister and I have asked my

brother to interview another real

estate agent. We offered several

suggestions, but he refuses. I

know that this is his decision,

but I think he is being reckless. I

have been following your column

for years and am hoping you

have some sound advice.

— MM

Dear MM,

Being a trustee is a lot of work,

and the trustee can only take a

small fee. It is really not enough

to compensate for their time and

effort. There is typically so much

paperwork involved and there

are the beneficiaries to account

to as well.

Assuming there is a trust

attorney why don’t you address

your concerns with him/her? If

there is not an attorney, you

might consider consulting with

one. The only other suggestion I

can make as a Realtor and not

an attorney is that you and your

sister might send your brother a

letter via certified mail that you

believe it is his fiduciary duty to

interview at least one other real

estate agent.

Phyllis