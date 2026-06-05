Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Locking In An Interest Rate On A Probate Sale

Dear Phyllis,

My son recently found a home he loved, but it was

a probate sale requiring court confirmation. He

had to wait a little over four weeks for the

court confirmation hearing, and no one outbid

him. He used the lender recommended by

his Realtor, and the lender locked his interest

rate for 30 days. Unfortunately, the rate expired

before closing, and he had to relock at a higher

rate.

The lender explained that they couldn’t order

loan documents until they received the final

recorded court order. Since I see you have

experience with probate sales, I wanted to ask:

what is the typical procedure or best practice

for locking in an interest rate on a probate sale?

Thank you for your time and insight.

— Claudia

Dear Claudia,

When a probate sale requires court

confirmation, the process doesn’t end once

the judge approves the sale in court. After

the hearing, the court must issue and record

the formal confirmation order—a step that

typically takes three to six weeks, with four

weeks being the average in Los Angeles County.

Only once that recorded court order is received

can the title company and lender proceed with

final loan documents and closing preparations.

An experienced lender should be familiar with

this timeline, as court-confirmed probate sales

are common in California. They should delay

locking the interest rate until the confirmation

order is recorded or choose a longer lock period

to accommodate the expected delay. Locking

too early—before the confirmation order is

received—creates a risk that the lock will expire

before the loan can close, resulting in higher

rates or additional fees for the buyer.

In this case, the lender should have accounted

for the probate timeline and structured the rate

lock accordingly to protect the buyer from losing

the rate. When choosing a Realtor and a lender

in a probate transaction it is critical that both

are experienced in probate sales.

Phyllis