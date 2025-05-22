Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

How To Avoid An Escrow Renegotiation

Dear Phyllis,

I am a fan of your column, and this has been bothering me. My mother sold her La Crescenta home last year. She received three

offers and accepted the highest.

After the escrow was opened, the buyer did their inspection and asked for a $35,000 credit. They said this amount was because the plumbing, roof and heating were old. My mother and her Realtor never claimed that the home was updated, and it was pretty evident that the roof was old, as you could see missing shingles. She and her Realtor agreed to a $25,000 credit.

In your opinion, what is the best way to avoid a renegotiation in escrow?

Lilly

Dear Lilly,

This is a great question! I am a fan of pre-inspections. Even when a seller provides a pre-inspection, the buyer can still have their own

inspection. Disclosing a pre-inspection report to potential buyers gives them a clear picture of the property’s condition, reducing the chances of buyer’s remorse or unexpected renegotiations due to the home’s condition. When buyers feel confident about the property’s condition due to a pre-inspection report, they might be more comfortable waiving the inspection contingency, especially when multiple offers are in play. This can streamline the buying process. Buyers might find the listing less risky since they already know what they’re getting into, potentially leading to more offers.

If there are minor issues, sometimes a seller will fix them before listing or adjust the price accordingly, which is preferable to renegotiations after an offer is accepted. With fewer contingencies and less likelihood of renegotiation during escrow due to condition surprises, the closing can proceed more smoothly and quickly, which benefits both parties.

Although you didn’t ask, I wanted to chime in. As your mother had three offers, did her Realtor contact the other two Realtors representing those offers? It’s good practice to do so before agreeing to any credit. Perhaps one of the other buyers would have matched the higher price and accepted the disclosed condition of the property.

I hope this puts this issue to rest for you!

Phyllis