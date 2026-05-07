Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Importance Of A Final Walk Through

Dear Phyllis,

I recently closed escrow on

an older home — a beautiful

vintage Spanish style. My wife

and I saw the property once

during the open house and

again with our Realtor before

making an offer. After our offer

was accepted, we returned

for the property inspection.

Everything seemed in order.

About a week before closing,

there was a period of heavy

rain. It didn’t occur to us to

check on the house again before

the close of escrow. However,

when we received the keys

and moved in, we discovered

that a portion of the ceiling in

the kitchen had collapsed. The

sellers had already vacated the

property weeks earlier so it’s

doubtful that they would have

known.

Now we are getting the roof

fixed and really can’t move into

the home. All of our stuff is in

the moving van until we can

move in. Bills are racking up.

I’m unsure of how to proceed

and whether I have any

recourse. I would appreciate

any advice you can offer.

— Rained Out

Dear Rained Out,

I’m sorry to hear about the roof

damage — what an unfortunate

surprise to face right as you’re

trying to move in. Older homes

are full of charm, but they can

also come with hidden issues

that only reveal themselves

under certain conditions, like

heavy rain.

Your situation underscores

the importance of a final

walkthrough before closing.

Most purchase agreements give

buyers the right to inspect the

property one last time, usually

within five days of the closing

of escrow. The purpose is to

ensure that the property is in

the same condition as when the

offer was accepted and that no

new problems — such as your

collapsed ceiling — have arisen.

Had a final walkthrough been

conducted after the rainstorm,

you might have discovered the

damage in time to address it

before the sale was finalized.

You could have claimed that the

condition of the property had

changed and refused to move

forward.

I’m not a real estate

attorney; I can’t say definitively

whether the damage constitutes

a breach, but it’s definitely

worth discussing with your

Realtor. If your agent can’t help

resolve the issue, I recommend

consulting a real estate

attorney. They can review your

contract and advise if you have

grounds for recourse.

Wishing you a smooth path forward—

and a dry roof very soon.

Phyllis