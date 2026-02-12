Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

Probate With Court Confirmation

Dear Phyllis,

I have been a fan of your real

estate advice for years. My late

brother never had a trust or

will and was a hoarder. I have

been tasked with managing

the sale of his Canoga Park

home. I spent months going

through the contents verifying

that we were not going to dump

anything valuable. I listed

the home with a local Realtor

who conveniently lives in the

neighborhood. This home is a

major fixer and additionally

a lot of things don’t work,

such as the heater and the

stove. The attorney I hired

set the probate up requiring

court confirmation. It’s been

two months, and we have not

received even one offer.

My Realtor claims that

requiring a 10% escrow

deposit is scaring away

investors. He explained that

investors don’t want to tie up

this much money waiting for

probate court to confirm a sale

or worse be outbid. He said that

the escrow deposit could easily

be tied up for three months.

Do you think this could be the

reason the home is not selling?

— Mark

Dear Mark,

Yes, the 10% escrow deposit

could absolutely be a major

reason the home isn’t getting

offers, especially in a court-

confirmation probate sale.

Most investors want to move

quickly. Probate sales with

court confirmation are slow

and uncertain. Investors don’t

like tying up large sums – like

a 10% deposit — for months

without a guaranteed sale.

Even if an investor opens

escrow, someone else can show

up at the court hearing and

outbid them. In that case,

the original buyer gets their

deposit back — but their money

was tied up for months while

missing other investment

opportunities.

You mentioned the home is a

major fixer with non-working

systems. This already limits

your buyer pool to mostly

cash investors. Adding a high

deposit and a long, risky

process makes it even less

appealing.

To improve your chances,

ask the attorney whether

court confirmation can be

avoided. You might be able

to switch to the Independent

Administration of Estates Act

(IAEA), which allows the sale

to proceed without court delays

and gives you more flexibility.

Also, consider lowering the

escrow deposit requirement.

While a 10% deposit may be

recommended it’s not required.

Reducing it to a more common

3% could make the property

more appealing to investors

who are currently hesitant to

tie up large amounts of money.

Best of luck to you on a

speedy sale and closing.

Phyllis