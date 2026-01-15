Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

What Happens If You Don’t Have A Will Or A Trust

Dear Phyllis,

I look forward to your real

estate wisdom and believe I

have a new topic. My 95-year-old

aunt is widowed.

She and her husband never

had children. She still drives

and does her own shopping and

errands. I visit once a week

to just check in and keep her

company. We also invite her to

holiday dinners to enjoy with our

family. She does not have a will

or trust. My family does not need

her money, but I am concerned

about how her home and assets

will be distributed upon her

death. I would prefer she make

some kind of document, leaving

it all to charity rather than

distant unknown relatives.

What happens if you don’t have

a will or trust and what do you

suggest I do?

— A Nephew

Dear Nephew,

I am not an attorney, and I

suggest you contact one. If your

aunt dies without a will or trust,

California’s intestate succession

laws will dictate who inherits

her estate — including her

home and other assets. Since

she has no children, no living

spouse and you did not mention

siblings, the court will look for

the next closest blood relatives,

even if she has never met them.

These could be distant cousins

or their descendants.

This is from my perspective

as a real estate agent who

specializes in trust and probate

sales. Your 95-year-old aunt

needs an estate plan — now — if

she wants her home and assets

to go to charity rather than

distant relatives.

Meet with a trust attorney:

1. Create a Living Trust

• Best option as she owns

real estate.

• Avoids probate, names

charitable benefi ciaries,

and keeps things private.

2. Make a will (at minimum)

• Names who inherit (e.g.,

charities) and who is in

charge.

• Still goes through probate,

which is slow and public.

3. Set up the Power of Attorney

& Health Directive

• Allows someone she trusts

to manage finances and

medical care if she becomes

incapacitated.

You should contact a trust

attorney and obtain guidance

on helping your aunt create

a trust or holographic will. A

holographic will is a handwritten

will that is created and signed

by the person making the will.

Although this can be created

without an attorney, I do not

recommend it. You want to be

sure it is properly done and

valid.

Best of luck in handling this

delicate situation.

Warm regards.

Phyllis