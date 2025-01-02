Questions About Today’s Real Estate? Ask Phyllis!

I love your real estate column! My wife and I will be moving to Texas next year and the home we will buy will likely be in the $400,000 range. I want to sell our La Crescenta home, but my wife wants to rent it out because the interest rate is just 2.75% and she doesn’t think we should give that up. I understand her point of view, but I don’t want to be an out- of-state landlord. Do you think we should sell or rent?

Brian

Dear Brian,

Thank you for your kind words. I recommend that you discuss both options with your accountant or CPA.

I understand your wife’s point of view. Giving up a 2.75% mortgage is like letting go of a gold mine. Keep in mind that California is not landlord-friendly. Remember, during COVID all a tenant needed to do was say the word and they didn’t have to pay rent, even though the landlord still had to pay property taxes, maintenance and, when applicable, a mortgage payment. Discuss with your CPA potential tax consequences, such as capital gains and tax exemptions, as you’ve lived in the home for at least two of the past five years. However, selling means losing out on future property value appreciation, and facing possible capital gains tax if exemptions don’t apply.