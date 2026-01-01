Questions About Today’s Real Estate?

Financial Planner Urging To Sell

Dear Phyllis,

I’m a big admirer and

would appreciate your insight

on a personal fi nancial

matter. I’m a widow and my

late husband used to handle

all of our finances. Since his

passing, I’ve hired a financial

planner to help guide me.

My assets include some

stocks, Social Security and a

few CDs. However, my most

significant asset is my home

where I currently live and

feel very comfortable. I have

intended to stay here as long

as I’m able.

The dilemma is this: my

financial planner is strongly

encouraging me to sell the

home now and rent instead.

He believes housing prices

have peaked and that I

could buy again later, once

the market corrects. I’m

conflicted. I’d value your

perspective – what do you

think of this strategy?

— Torn

Dear Torn,

If the only reason you’re

considering selling your home

is because you’re betting that

prices will drop, I think that’s

a mistake. There’s no certainty

that home values will decline.

Trying to time the real estate

market is unreliable. Prices

may remain stable or even

continue to increase.

Another important

consideration: if you’re out of

the market for more than two

years, you risk losing your

current low property tax base

under California’s Proposition

13. That could mean

significantly higher property

taxes if you decide to buy again

in the future.

I understand that

maintaining a home as a single

homeowner can be a challenging

task. Repairs, yard work and

general upkeep take time,

energy and money. These are

valid concerns. If your home is

starting to feel like a burden or

if you’re dealing with physical

limitations, considering senior

housing or purchasing a

smaller, lower-maintenance

property might be a wise move.

But that’s very different

from selling to rent while you

wait for prices to fall. Renting

doesn’t offer stability. Rent

can increase, and landlords

can decide not to renew your

lease — both of which can be

stressful, especially as you age.

Additionally, moving multiple

times in a short period can take

a real emotional and financial

toll.

If your home still suits your

lifestyle and physical needs, and

you’re comfortable there, I’d be

cautious about giving that up

based on a financial advisor’s

market speculation. Stability,

comfort and the security

of a fixed housing payment

are invaluable, especially in

retirement.

Warm regards.

Phyllis