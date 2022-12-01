Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale hosts Nina Crowe of Glendale Arts on Friday, Dec. 2. Meetings are held on Friday at noon. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DECEMBER VERDUGO HUUT

The community is invited to enjoy music, comedy and prizes. The Saturday, Dec. 3 event includes home cooked snacks and beverages, original holiday songs and a sprinkle of not-so-holiday tunes for the neighborhood grinches. Festivities begin at 7 p.m. at 4451 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. Tickets are only $10 at the door when mentioning this blurb.

BIRDWALK ON THE RIVERWALK

The community is invited to the annual bird watching trek at the Glendale Narrows Riverwalk along the Los Angeles River in the City of Glendale. This is a rare opportunity to spend time watching the birds that are on the river during the fall and winter months. The leader for the morning is Kyle Gerber. Bring binoculars and a camera to view and capture photos of these fine-feathered friends.

Meet at 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. Event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To RSVP and to learn more, visit https://tinyurl.com/yz5y5vu5.

SHOPPING DAY BENEFITS NON-PROFIT

On Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Apple Cart is hosting a shopping day that benefits the Los Altos Auxiliary of Sycamores .

Ten percent of Saturday’s purchases will provide gifts for El Nido youth and Sycamores’ young adults away from their families during the holidays.

The Apple Cart is located at 1518 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART TO PERFORM AT DISCOVERY CUBE

On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m., Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present an educational dance performance at Discovery Cube Los Angeles, a STEM-based children’s museum, as part of the Cube’s Science of Dance Day. As part of the day’s programming, Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present two full-length dances followed by a Q&A session and a final short “try-out-the-moves” session with DanceArt’s professional dancers. Museum visitors will learn all about modern dance’s approach to movement. Two dances will be featured – “Benches,” which shows people in a park during the day, and “Plugged,” which explores relationships with machines in the world.

A limited number of free tickets to the museum are available to those who pre-register by emailing benita@danceart.org with their name and the number of guests in their party. This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept. General admission tickets can also be purchased at www.discoverycube.org/los-angeles/.

Attendance to the Science of Dance’s programming and the dance performances will be included with general admission or a valid membership. Discovery Cube LA is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar.

TOWNE SINGERS PRESENT ‘MERRY AND BRIGHT’

The Towne Singers present “Merry and Bright,” an in-person concert with selections such as “Ding Dong Merrily On High” and “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” with the Hallelujah Chorus and a holiday sing-along with other holiday favorites. The performance will be complemented by an entertaining narrative that will highlight the performance.

“Merry and Bright” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Arcadia Performing Arts Center, 188 Campus Drive in Arcadia. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 3-12.

Tickets can be purchased at http:\\TowneSingers.org with an additional $1 per ticket PayPal processing fee

TUESDAY MUSICALE OF PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena is presenting a free concert on Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. at the Altadena Baptist Church, 791 E. Calaveras, Altadena.

On the program will be selections from “Anniversaries” by Leonard Bernstein played by Laura Dickey, piano; music from Korea played by Sesun Park, cellist and Geraldine Keeling, piano; a Haydn trio for violin, cello and piano played by Roberta Wilcox, Nancy Friedmann and Sharon Chan; and songs by Beethoven and Mel Torme sung by Bernice Brightbill accompanied by Louise Earhart, pianist.

FREE SEMINAR ON THE DANGERS OF TODAY’S DRUGS

On Dec. 6 at 7 p.m., the community is invited to hear and ask questions of Cathy Morfopoulos of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (entrance and free parking at the back of the building). Call (818) 957-1500 or email foothills@scientology.net to reserve a seat.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

CVHS SEEKING HOF NOMINATIONS

Crescenta Valley High School will be accepting nominations for the CV Hall Of Fame. To nominate an athlete, email their name and resume to CoachGossard@aol.com.

Voting will take place Dec. 6.

INTERPRETIVE HIKE IN DEUKMEJIAN

The public is invited to an interpretive hike in Deukmejian Wilderness Park, a nature craft, nature themed games and a tour of the Stone Barn Nature Center. Water, snacks and free bus transportation from Pacific Community Center, leaving at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 12:30 p.m., will be provided.

Program time begins at 9 a.m. at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. Those who choose to meet at the park should arrive by 8:45 a.m. The program ends at noon and bus riders will return to Pacific Community Center by 12:30 p.m.

To ride the free bus, arrive by 8 a.m. to check-in with the staff.

Please wear sturdy shoes, long pants, and a hat or cap.

Adult supervision is required! One adult for every three children 17 and under is required.

Please visit https://tinyurl.com/36dsn4rc to RSVP. For more information, please call (818) 937-7428.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

LCWC HOLIDAY LUNCHEON

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting a Christmas luncheon meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. The Verdugo Women’s Chorus will provide entertainment signing Christmas songs. There is also a potluck luncheon. Either bring a dish to share or pay $10.

Community guests are welcome to join in by calling the clubhouse to make a reservation: (818) 957-9806. The philanthropy for December is the sheriff’s toy and food drive so bring along a toy or food donation.

Come and see the festive clubhouse decorations and be part of the fun getting into the holiday spirit!

The Clubhouse is located at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

DRIVING SAFE: A FREE WORKSHOP FOR TEENS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting a workshop to teach teens aged 14-15 the importance of driving safely and distraction-free. Hosted by the Impact Teen Drivers Organization.

With a focus on engaging teens and their influencers, this presentation gives attendees evidence-based educational materials that engage, educate, and empower individuals to make better choices behind the wheel – whether as a driver or passenger.

Register for this free workshop at CCLCF.org or call the Main Office at (818) 790-4353 to join this workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CCLCF is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

THE RANDY VAN HORNE SINGERS AT BOLTON HALL

Bolton Hall Museum welcomes the Randy Van Horne Singers again this year for its 2022 Annual Holiday Party. The program, led by Sunland-Tujunga’s songstress and mistress of ceremonies Franny McCartney, entertains with a new and unique selection of holiday songs. Visitors are invited to participate in a Christmas carol sing-along, drawings for great prizes and refreshments.

This event takes place at Bolton Hall Museum on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga

MOVIE MORNING WITH SANTA

The La Crescenta Woman’s Club is hosting Movie Morning with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their Clubhouse, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

Featured movie is the TV movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Light refreshments available for purchase. There will also be a silent auction, craft time and story telling by Mrs. Claus. The highlight of the morning will be a visit by Santa Claus.

To RSVP call (818) 427-3459.

HOLIDAY FUN AT STONE BARN

A family-oriented evening of holiday entertainment will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the amphitheater of the Stone Barn Nature Center in Deukmejian Wilderness Park. There will be singing and dancing and even a magician. Nights are chilly in the park so dress in layers and bring a blanket or a seat cushion. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Seating is limited; please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/8kyanum3.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT LANTERMAN HOUSE

On Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. celebrate the holiday season at the Lanterman House! The free event will include peeks into the festively decorated Lanterman House, light refreshments and live holiday music. The Glendale Model Railroad Society will have a special display of HO model trains and the Santa Anita A’s will be showing off their vintage cars. Members of the LCHS Chamber Singers will perform.

There will be craft tables for visitors to create holiday themed ornaments. Visitors can also shop at a holiday boutique, filled with hand-crafted art, ceramics and other gifts made by local artists, including members of the Verdugo Hills Art Association.

For more information, visit www.lantermanhouse.org. No reservations necessary.

The Lanterman House is located at 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada Flintridge.

WORKS ON PAPER AT THE BRAND LIBRARY & ART CENTER

Glendale Library Arts & Culture announced the Brand Associates’ opening of its 50th Annual National Juried Exhibition of Works on Paper at the Brand Library & Art Center continuing through Dec. 30. The exhibition, also known as Brand 50, marks 50 years of featuring the best in local and national contemporary art with 89 artworks chosen from 1200-plus submissions selected by juror Shannon Currie Holmes, Exhibitions supervisor at Brand Library & Art Center.

Brand 50 brings together artists from diverse backgrounds, including artists making their first foray into a gallery, as well as seasoned professionals whose work is widely known. In conjunction with the Brand 50 juried exhibition, there will also be a gallery looking back on the history of these exhibits with artworks spanning the earliest years when ceramics were featured, to today’s focus on the paper medium. All exhibit artworks and a printed catalog will be on sale with proceeds benefitting the Brand Associates’ efforts to support a rich array of cultural, arts, and educational programming at the iconic Brand Library & Art Center.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale

NCL CONTINUES MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

The Glendale Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. (NCL), the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, continues its annual membership drive. NCL is accepting applications from women with daughters currently in grades six through eight. The Glendale Chapter is comprised of nearly 300 members who reside in the Glendale, La Cañada, La Crescenta, Pasadena, Burbank and surrounding areas of Los Angeles. Applications for membership are only accepted during the annual membership drive, which is from Oct. 1 – Jan. 6 each year.

Interested mothers are encouraged to attend one of the prospective member meetings. To receive an invitation, please contact the chapter at membershipglendale@nclonline.org. For more information, prospective members are encouraged to visit the Glendale Chapter’s website at National Charity League, Inc. or by sending an email to membershipglendale@nclonline.org.

MONA ANNOUNCES DISPLAY

The Museum of Neon Art display of “Leticia Maldonado: The Storytellers” continues through Feb. 11. This is the first solo museum exhibition for the artist. Maldonado challenges the conventions of sculpture as well as the constraints of the medium of neon through her multimedia works. In this exhibition, life-size sculptural forms made out of neon, Plexiglass, found objects and vintage technology speak to narratives that bind memory, intimacy and history.

The museum is located at 216 S. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. It is closed Monday and Tuesday; open Wednesday – Saturday from 10:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.