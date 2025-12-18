WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA HONORS VETERANS

Remember the fallen. Honor those who serve. Teach the next generation the value of freedom.

By Ruth SOWBY

On Saturday, Dec. 13, at Verdugo Hills of Peace Pioneer Cemetery in Tujunga, wreaths were placed on the graves of 51 who fell in service to the United States. The wreaths were placed by Wreaths Across America, which organized the event to remember and honor the service of the nation’s deceased veterans. This is the fourth year that the cemetery has participated in the national nonprofit’s event. People in over 5,200 U.S. cemeteries gathered to place wreaths on the graves of those fallen in service to America.

Members of American Legion Post 377 participated in a remembrance ceremony at the cemetery in Verdugo Hills. Second Vice-Commander Juvi Segura introduced each part of the program. The colors were presented by members of the Firefighter EMS Magnet of James Monroe High School. The pledge of allegiance was led by USAF reserve member Elliot Segura.

A highlight of the program was the participation of the Legion’s Auxiliary Juniors.

“Today, we remember lives, not deaths,” said Isabel Ramirez, 13. She added that the circular shape of the 10 wreaths on display represent “eternity.” A rifle salute and “Taps” ended the ceremony.

Auxiliary Junior Yarefzi Guzman, 13, placed a wreath on the gravestone of World War II veteran Fernando Lansing.

Guzman, the daughter of a Marine vet, said, “I’m happy and proud to honor the fallen veterans.” This is the second year that Yarefzi has participated in the wreath laying. Proud mom Griselda Guzman stood nearby. Both saluted veteran Lansing.

Craig Durst, volunteer caretaker of Verdugo Hills Cemetery, opens the cemetery to the public on the third Saturday of every month.

At Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, Daughters of the American Revolution, NSDAR/DAR from the Martin Severance Chapter of Pasadena, Don José Verdugo Chapter of La Cañada Flintridge in the Crescenta Valley and Sons of American Revolution laid 660 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Mountain View Cemetery. They were joined by Scouts of America, Troop 509 from JPL, Girl Scouts and their families, ROTC from Blair High School in Pasadena. Naval cadets were on hand to post the colors. The music group Monday at JoJo’s sang the national anthem. Gold Star and Blue Star families were honored.

When DAR started working with Wreaths Across America, it was able to honor 500 graves with wreaths. Each year it is able to honor more thanks to the help from the community.

There are 1,000 veterans buried at Mountain View. From now until Dec. 31, when a wreath is sponsored the sponsor will receive one free.

Wreaths purchased now will go toward the combined goal with Martin Severance and Don José Verdugo DAR of 800 wreaths in 2026. The website is www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0590p.

*Note that the site does not show the 2 for 1, but a $17 wreath will count as (2) wreaths for 2026. This link specifically routes sponsorships to the Don José Verdugo DAR chapter.