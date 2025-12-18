Annual Tree Lighting Held at Library

The Annual La Crescenta Christmas Tree Lighting occurred on Dec. 3 at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. It started with Richard Woloski’s puppet show in the library’s community room followed by hot chocolate served by library staff and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The event then moved outside with performances that included the Valley View Elementary choir and the Crescenta Valley High School Charismatics. The Friends of the Library gave out goodie bags as well.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of La Crescenta Library, Supervisor Barger and the Crescenta Valley Town Council.

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE