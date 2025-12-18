Annual Tree Lighting Held at Library

By on No Comment

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger points to the newly lighted Christmas tree. Photo by Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Annual La Crescenta Christmas Tree Lighting occurred on Dec. 3 at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. It started with Richard Woloski’s puppet show in the library’s community room followed by hot chocolate served by library staff and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The event then moved outside with performances that included the Valley View Elementary choir and the Crescenta Valley High School Charismatics. The Friends of the Library gave out goodie bags as well. 

Supervisor Barger serves hot chocolate to library patrons. Photos by Mary O’KEEFE

The event is sponsored by the Friends of La Crescenta Library, Supervisor Barger and the Crescenta Valley Town Council. 

Photos by Mary O’KEEFE

Donna Libra with veterans (from left) Jerry Burnham, Johnie McDowell, Ron Bularz and Jerry Collins.
From left Sussy Nemer, Danette Erickson and Kathryn Barger.
The La Crescenta Library was decked out for the holiday season.
Kathryn Barger talking to veterans.
Saluting the flag during the pledge.
The Valley View Elementary School choir.
Kathryn Barger and some of the Valley View singers.
Entertaining the crowd.
Waiting to perform.

 

Annual Tree Lighting Held at Library added by on
View all posts by CV Weekly →